Royals Held Scoreless as Maine Ties Series 2-2
April 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Maine Mariners, 4-0, Friday, Apr. 29 at Cross Insurance Arena in game four of the Divisional Semifinal round of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs. Reading's second straight loss ties the series heading into game five, 2-2. Royals goaltender Logan Flodell saved 22 of 25 shots while Mariners goalie Callum Booth saved all 32 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After a scoreless first period, Maine scored the game's opening goal in the final minute of the second period. Nick Master deflected a shot from Matthew Santos past Flodell's blocker to break the scoreless tie with his second goal of the series. With his third point in the last two games, Santos earned the primary assist on Master's goal to give Maine the lead heading into the third period, 1-0.
While Reading outshot Maine 32-26 in the game, the Mariners converted on their opportunities with two goals on Flodell along wuth an empty net goal to seal the game four victory for Maine. Alex Kile scored on a breakaway with a backhand shot sent through Flodell's pads before Cameron Askew extended Maine's lead to three-goals with a redirection goal off of Kile's wrist shot from the top of the zone. Kile's two points in the third period comes as his first points in the series after Kile was returned back from Lehigh Valley in the AHL to Maine ahead of game four.
Keltie Jeri-Leon scored the fourth and final goal of the game on the empty net for his first goal of the playoffs and the final mark on Maine's second straight win.
Callum Booth's first win of the series is the first time the Royals have been shutout this season in 75 games. Flodell is credited with back-to-back losses for the first time since joining the Royals in February.
The Royals continue their 2022 Kelly Cup playoff run against the Maine Mariners in game five of the Divisional Semifinal round Saturday, Apr. 30, at 6:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.
