ECHL Transactions - April 29

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced the following fines resulting from ECHL Playoff Game #F-3, Fort Wayne at Wheeling, on April 29.

Wheeling's Patrick Watling has been fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized high-sticking infraction at 16:05 of the first period.

Wheeling's Matthew Quercia has been fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his cross-checking infraction at 14:44 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

