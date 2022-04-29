Game Notes: Game 4 at Allen

April 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs | GAME 4 at Allen

Rush lead series, 2-1

4/29/22 | Credit Union of Texas Event Center | 7:05 P.M. CDT

LAST TIME OUT: Calder Brooks and Logan Nelson each scored twice, Brett Gravelle had three assists and the Rush hammered the Allen Americans, 5-1, in Game 3 on Tuesday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Lukas Parik made 21 saves on 22 shots and the Rush took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

BROOKS AT HIS BEST: Calder Brooks scored twice in Rapid City's 5-1 win in Game 3 on Tuesday, and leads the Rush with six points on two goals and four assists in the series. He is averaging two points per postseason game, which is tied for the second-highest points per game in the league. Dating back to the regular season, Brooks now has points in 14 of his past 15 games for Rapid City. He has registered 10 goals and 11 assists during those 15 games. Brooks had 19 goals and 18 assists in 43 games for the Rush in the regular season.

A DISPARITY IN EXPERIENCE: Allen's roster features three players who have won the Kelly Cup; Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak were on its 2015 and 2016 championship teams and Eric Roy was on the 2016 team. The Americans have a combined 330 games of Kelly Cup Playoff experience on their roster entering the series. Conversely, Rapid City's combined ECHL playoff games prior to Game 1 was 11.

THIS LINE IS CLICKING: Rapid City's line of Brett Gravelle, Calder Brooks and Max Coatta has been dominant through the first three games of the Rush's series with Allen. The trio has combined for five goals and 11 assists. Gravelle, Brooks and Coatta's 16 points are more than the rest of Rapid City's roster combined. The rest of the Rush have a total of 15 points on six goals and nine assists.

POWER SURGE: The Rush scored two power play goals on Tuesday, and went 2-for-6 on the power play in the game. Entering Tuesday's game, Rapid City had one power play goal in its last 28 chances, dating back to the regular season. It was the first time the Rush had scored two power play goals in a game since doing so in a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on March 18, a stretch of 17 games.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush outshot the Americans, 48-22, on Tuesday night and have now outshot Allen a combined, 153-87, in the series...including the regular season, the Rush are now 3-0-0-0 in three games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center this season...Spencer Asuchak scored Allen's only goal on Tuesday and leads the Americans with four points on one goal and three assists in the series...Quinn Wichers and Ryan Zuhlsdorf are each +5 in the series, tied for the second-highest plus/minus in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Americans will play Game 5 of the best-of-seven series on Saturday night in Allen. Puck drop at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

