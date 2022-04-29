ECHL Transactions - April 29
April 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 29, 2022:
Allen:
Add Nick Albano, D activated from reserve
Add Corey Durocher, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve
Delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Michael Houser, G recalled by Buffalo
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Calas, G added as EBUG
Greenville:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG
Maine:
Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve
Add Gabriel Chicoine, D activated from reserve
Delete Nick Jermain, F placed on reserve
Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G placed on reserve
Delete J.D. Greenway, D recalled by Providence
Reading:
Add Jackson Cressey, F activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Conley, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 29, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - April 29 - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - April 29 - ECHL
- Americans Look to Even the Series in Game 4 - Allen Americans
- Game Notes: Game 4 at Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Name Ryan Bourque Assistant Coach - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Seek First Win in Maine in Game Four of First Round - Reading Royals
- Everblades Shooting for 3-1 Lead over Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Houser Recalled to Buffalo Sabres - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Maine Scores Two Goals in Third to Edge Royals in Game Three - Reading Royals
- Huge 3rd Period Leads to Grizzlies 5-1 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.