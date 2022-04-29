ECHL Transactions - April 29

April 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 29, 2022:

Allen:

Add Nick Albano, D activated from reserve

Add Corey Durocher, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve

Delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Michael Houser, G recalled by Buffalo

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Calas, G added as EBUG

Greenville:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG

Maine:

Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve

Add Gabriel Chicoine, D activated from reserve

Delete Nick Jermain, F placed on reserve

Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G placed on reserve

Delete J.D. Greenway, D recalled by Providence

Reading:

Add Jackson Cressey, F activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Conley, F placed on reserve

