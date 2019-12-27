Royals Return to Ice for First Time in Almost Two Weeks

December 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Portland, ME - Coming off a 12-day holiday break, the Reading Royals (15-9-4-0, 34 pts., 3rd North) begin a three-in-three in three cities at the Maine Mariners (15-10-0-1, 31 pts., 4th North) Friday at 7:15 p.m. Reading and Maine have played thrice this season and the Royals have points in two of the three (1-1-1-0).

The 12 days off was the longest December break in team history; last time the Royals played, the squad dropped a 4-1 decision at Worcester. Reading has won two of three games.

This three-in-three takes the Royals to Maine, Adirondack and Brampton, approximately 1,500 driving miles round trip from Santander Arena. Reading knocked out about 400 of the miles by driving to Portland Thursday.

Reading also announced Friday the team has claimed defenseman Mike Crocock from the Newfoundland Growlers and added him to the active roster.

Maine has won seven of eight games and took down Adirondack, 5-1, Thursday.

The Royals will be at Adirondack Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and visit Brampton at 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Coverage for all Royals road games begins 15 minutes before puck drop on mixlr.com/readingroyals.

Broadcast Coverage: Watch BCTV (Ch. 15 Comcast, Ch. 19 Service Electric) or ECHL.tv | Listen on Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals.

Royals leaders

Goals: Cuddemi (21)

Assists: DiChiara/Knodel (21)

Points: Cuddemi (34)

PIM: Mitchell (69)

+/-: Knodel (13)

Mariners leaders

Goals: Wallin/Fox (12)

Assists: Cammarata (15)

Points: Wallin (25)

PIM: Racine (35)

+/-: Fox (8)

A Royals win would...

Move Reading to 2-1-1-0 in the season series...give the Royals at least a point in three straight games against Maine...snap a five-game road winless streak.

Scouting the Royals

The Royals are one point back of Brampton for second in the North Division; the teams play Sunday at the CAA Centre. Prior to a loss Dec. 15 vs. Worcester, the Royals defeated Brampton twice Dec. 13-14, outscoring the Beast, 10-6. The Royals have won four games over the last month, all when scoring at least four goals. The last Royals win when scoring three or fewer came Nov. 16 at Wheeling, when Corey Mackin tallied the game's only strike in overtime.

Kirill Ustimenko and Felix SandstrÃ¶m have split Reading's last 11 starts. Ustimenko has allowed two goals in each of his last two appearances and SandstrÃ¶m made a season-high 36 denials (4 GA) for a win in his last appearance Dec. 14 vs. Brampton.

Without the league's leading goal scorer Ralph Cuddemi (PTO - Laval) on the active roster, the Royals have gone 2-1-0-0.

Crocock quick facts

The Royals announced Friday Mike Crocock has been added to the team's active roster. Here are five quick things to know

- The rookie blueliner played seven games with Newfoundland (8 PIM) and eight with Birmingham (1a) this season

- Captained Sacred Heart from 2017-19. Career NCAA totals: 130 GP, 4g, 21 pts., 48 PIM, -4 rating

- Native of Brantford, ON stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 181 pounds

- Played second career ECHL game at Reading on Nov. 23

- He will wear #24 with Reading.

Scouting the Mariners

Since falling a game below hockey .500 on Nov. 30, the Mariners have forged a 7-1-0-0 record in December and are playing their final home game of the month Friday.

The goaltender combo of Connor LaCouvee and Francois Brassard have both played in the last couple of weeks;

LaCouvee has appeared 14 times this season (8-5-0-1 record, 2.96 GAA, .911 sv.%) and Brassard is 2-0-0-0.

Leading point scorer Terrance Wallin (12g, 25 pts.) is riding a nine-game point streak, scoring three goals and ten points.

All-time and season series

The Royals and Mariners meet for the 12th time Friday and Reading is 6-4-1-0 ever against Maine. Reading has earned at least a point in four of the five meetings at Cross Insurance Arena (3-1-1-0); the last time the clubs met Nov. 11, Alex Kile scored in overtime to secure a 4-3 Maine win. That Nov. 11 game marked the first time the Mariners have come-from-behind to beat Reading. All-time, the Royals have four come-from-behind wins against Maine.

Of note, the winning team has required at least four goals in ten of the first 11 meetings.

In this season series, Matthew Gaudreau tops all Royals with six assists and seven points in three games. Nine Royals have scored a goal in the series. Maine's Taylor Cammarata has assisted on seven Mariners goals. Dillan Fox, Terrance Wallin and Ty Ronning are tied for first among all skaters with three goals.

Kirill Ustimenko is 1-0-1-0 in the series vs. Maine. Tom McCollum (now on Florida) and Connor LaCouvee have each picked up wins vs. Reading.

Upcoming Home Games

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Maine (Car Giveaway) Royals giving away a 2019 Jeep Compass Limited if a player records a hat trick | Register to win the car at the game | Balloon Drop and Countdown | Tuxedo Royals Jersey | Live New Year's Celebration in other Countries | $1 Champagne Soda

Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (2020 kickoff) 4 tickets for $20.20 | Bounce House for kids | Face painting stations | $1 popcorn

Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Craft Beer Night) Free craft beer fest with purchase of game ticket (21+) | Deibler Dental tin cup giveaway | College night: tickets $5 for college students with valid ID | Unique Pretzel giveaway to first 1,000 fans | Postgame Party at DoubleTree Cheers! Restaurant

Tues., Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Maine (Education Day) Presented by Customers Bank | First-ever Royals school day game with educational component | $1 Funnel cake sticks

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.