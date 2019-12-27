Swamp Rabbits Acquire Foget, Sign Soper

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have made the following transactions on Friday, December 27:

Acquired forward Mathieu Foget from the Brampton Beast in exchange for future considerations.

Signed forward Jimmy Soper to a standard player contract.

Foget, 22, was a standout on the Orlando Solar Bears last year, where he spent 66 of his 68 games in his first full pro season. He was nearly immediately scooped from the Florida Everblades to join the Solar Bears, and from there, his career took off.

Foget notched 20 goals and 28 assists as a top-six forward on the Solar Bears.

Soper, 24, joins the Swamp Rabbits from the Macon Mayhem. He played 20 games with a Mayhem team coached by Greenville head coach Kevin Kerr.

As a member of the Mayhem this season, Soper posted 11 points in 17 games, and 37 points in 73 games at the SPHL level. He also earned a call to the reigning Kelly Cup champion Newfoundland Growlers for a pair of games last season.

