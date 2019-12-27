Game Preview: December 27 Tulsa at Utah

Tulsa Oilers (13-16-2) at Utah Grizzlies (14-9-5). Maverik Center.

Friday December 27, 2019. 6:00 pm MST.

Classic Country 1370, 104.3 FM HD-2. ECHL.TV.

It's the first game of a 3 game series vs the Tulsa Oilers. It's the only time the Oilers will be at Maverik Center this season. It's the second meeting this season between the clubs. Tulsa defeated Utah 3-1 on December 19th at BOK Center. A couple things to know about Tulsa is they lead the league in shots per game (38.03). They also have had success when they don't allow many shots as they are 7-3 when holding opponents to under 30 shots in a game.

Tim McGauley Named League Player of the Week

In 4 games last week Tim McGauley has 3 goals and 9 assists. His 12 points are most by any player in a 1 week stretch in the league this season. McGauley leads the league in plus/minus at +24. There has been only 1 game where McGauley was a minus in the plus/minus category and that was opening night vs Idaho on October 11th.

McGauley's Historic Night in Wichita

Tim McGauley had a record breaking night for the Grizzlies on December 17th at Wichita. He broke the franchise record for assists in a game (6) and points in a game (7), breaking the records previously held by current assistant coach Ryan Kinasewich, who had 5 assists and 6 points on January 16th, 2008 vs Phoenix.

Last Week's Road Trip: Utah Went 3-1.

December 17th - Utah 8 Wichita 2 - Ty Lewis 4 goals, 2 assists. Tim McGauley 1 goal, 6 assists. Griffen Molino 1 goal, 3 assists. Martin Ouellette 20 of 22 saves. Taylor Richart and Mitch Maxwell 1 goal each. Utah was 3 for 3 on the power play, 5 for 5 on the penalty kill and had 1 shorthanded goal.

December 19th - Utah 1 Tulsa 3 - Taylor Richart scored lone goal for Utah. Mason McDonald 29 of 31 saves. Tulsa 1 for 4 power play, Utah 0 for 3 power play. Tulsa outshot Utah 32 to 25.

December 20th - Utah 4 Kansas City 1 - Tim McGauley 2 goals, 2 assists, +4. Griffen Molino, Sasha Larocque and Taylor Richart were each a +3. Ty Lewis and Jack Jenkins each had 1 goal.

December 21st - Utah 3 Wichita 1 - Griffen Molino 2 goals, 1 assist. Martin Ouellette 33 of 34 saves. Ty Lewis 1 goal, 1 assist.

Grizzlies get 6 out of 8 standings points on a road trip that saw the team play in 3 different states, playing 4 games in 5 days. The final 3 games were played in 3 days in 3 different states.

Great December for Ty Lewis and the News

Ty Lewis has 16 points (8 Goals, 8 assists) in 9 games this month. Lewis is a +8 in December. Lewis had a memorable 4 goal and 2 assist performance on December 17th at Wichita.

McGauley & Molino's December Totals

Tim McGauley leads the league in plus/minus at +24. Griffen Molino is 2nd at +22.

Molino has 6 goals and 12 assists for 18 points and is a +17 in 9 games in December.

McGauley has 8 goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 9 games in December and is a +16.

Ouellette Runner Up for Goalie of the Week

One week after winning the Goalie of the Week award Martin Ouellette was named runner up for the award after he went 3-0 last week, allowing just 4 goals on the road trip. He is currently 5-0 with the Grizzlies with a 1.20 GAA and a .955 save percentage.

Josh Anderson Returns From Colorado

Defenseman Josh Anderson returns to the Grizzlies after a stint with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Anderson got his first AHL goal on December 18th vs Manitoba, a game the Eagles won 10-4. Anderson has 1 assist in 5 games for Utah this season and 1 goal in 6 games for Colorado.

Getting Off to Good Starts

Grizzlies have scored first in 11 of their last 14 games. Grizz have scored first 14 times in 28 games and are 11-2-1 (.821 Winning %) when lighting the lamp first. It's important for every team in this league to score first as the league win percentage for the team scoring first is .751. Utah only scored first 3 times in their first 14 games this season.

Rio Tinto Kennecott Partners with the Grizzlies

For every goal scored at home this season Rio Tinto Kennecott will donate $100 to UCAIR, the Utah Clean Air Partnership. The Grizzlies have scored 39 goals at home so far this season.

Many Shorthanded Goals

Grizzlies have 6 shorthanded goals this season. They have 5 of them after Thanksgiving. Utah is also 1 of only 2 teams to have not allowed a shorty.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 14-9-4-1

Home record: 7-4-2.

Road record: 7-5-2-1.

Last 10 games: Utah is 7-1-2

Goals per game: 3.36 (9th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.82 (6th).

Shots per game: 30.14 (17th).

Shots against per game: 28.00 (3rd).

Power play: 20.7 % (6th).

Penalty Kill: 84.1 % (Tied 9th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 25 Opponents 22.

Second Period: Utah 35 Opponents 28.

Third Period: Utah 30 Opponents 24.

Total Scoring: Utah 94 Opponents 79.

Team Leaders

Goals: Griffen Molino (11)

Assists: Tim McGauley (21)

Points: McGauley (31)

Plus/Minus: McGauley (+24) - Leads league. Molino 2nd in league (+22)

PIM: Patrick McGrath (86) - 4th in league

Power Play Points: Travis Barron (9)

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (79)

Game Winning Goals: Yuri Terao (3)

Wins: Martin Ouellette (5)

Save %: Ouellette (.955)

Goals Against Average: Ouellette (1.20)

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Forward Tim McGauley leads the leaguein plus/minus (+24). Griffen Molino is 2nd in plus/minus (+22) Patrick McGrath is 4th in the league in penalty minutes with 86. Taylor Richart's 8 goals are tied for the league lead among defenseman. Richart has 79 shots on goal, 4th most among defenseman.

Upcoming Promotions

December 27th Tulsa at Utah - AFCU Friday.

December 28th Tulsa at Utah - Lucky's Family Night.

December 30th Tulsa at Utah - Maverik Monday - Buy one get one free tickets with Maverik Adventure Card.

Grizzlies Player Awards

Josh Dickinson - October 2019 Player of the Month. He also was ECHL Player of the Week from October 14-20, where he had back to back hat tricks.

Hunter Miska - November 18-24 Goaltender of the Week.

Martin Ouellette - December 9-15 Goaltender of the Week.

Tim McGauley - December 16-22 Player of the Week.

Grizzlies Reschedule February game vs KC

The regularly scheduled Friday February 21st game at Maverik Center has been moved to Sunday, February 23rd at 5:00 pm. Tickets that were distributed for the game on the 21st will be good to use for the 23rd.

Hat Tricks This Season

Josh Dickinson - 2 (October 16th, 18th).

Tim McGauley - 1 (December 6th).

4 Goal Game

Ty Lewis - 1 (December 17th).

