Parker Milner Recalled by Hershey

December 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





DULUTH, Ga. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the recall of goaltender Parker Milner Friday. The 29-year-old netminder will join Hershey for the second time during a stellar 2019-20 season for the backstop in which he currently leads the ECHL with a goals-against average of 1.86.

Milner has a record of 11-0-2-1 this season and ranks third in the league with a save percentage of 0.927. His win total is also just one short of the ECHL leaders.

The Pittsburgh native was previously named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Week on Oct. 29 after a stretch of back-to-back games with a shutout, a 1.44 goals-against and a save percentage of 0.930.

Milner is in his fourth consecutive campaign on an AHL contract with the Bears. His best ECHL season to date came in 2017-18 when he was recognized as the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Year after posting a 28-7-3 record, a goals-against of 1.86 and .929 save percentage. The two-time national champion at Boston College has totaled 14 games with Hershey in his career posting a 6-7-1 record.

The Stingrays are back in action Friday night when they battle the Atlanta Gladiators at the Infinite Energy Center at 6:30 p.m. South Carolina is back at home in North Charleston on Saturday for a matchup with Orlando at 6:05.

