Windsor Shuts the Door on IceMen in 4-0 Victory

December 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - Tyler Bird scored twice and Clint Windsor made 24 saves for his second shutout of the month as the Orlando Solar Bears (13-12-4-1) rolled to a 4-0 win over the Jacksonville Icemen (9-14-4-0) on Thursday night at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

Bird opened the scoring with his second of the season at 4:59 of the first period when the forward pounced on a loose puck coughed up by the Icemen following a face-off in the Jacksonville zone. Bird pulled the puck to his forehand and snapped it past Michael McNiven, who had attempted to poke the puck out of the slot.

Johno May extended Orlando's lead to two goals with his ninth of the season at 11:49 when Trevor Olson broke up a play in the defensive zone and sent the puck ahead to May, who skated up the left side of the ice and fired a wrist shot over the blocker of McNiven.

The offense continued into the second period as Chris LeBlanc intercepted a pass at the Orlando blue line while the Solar Bears were on the penalty kill and raced up the ice before beating McNiven at 4:38 for his 10th goal of the season.

Bird capped the scoring when he joined Dylan Fitze on a 2-on-1 and snapped his second of the night past McNiven at 10:28. The Icemen subsequently replaced McNiven with Adam Carlson for the remainder of the game.

Windsor stopped 12 shots in the third period to secure his sixth win of the season; McNiven took the loss with 10 stops on 14 shots against, while Carlson turned aside all eight shots he faced in relief.

THREE STARS:

1) Clint Windsor - ORL

2) Tyler Bird - ORL

3) Trevor Olson - ORL

NOTABLES:

The win improves Orlando's record against Jacksonville this season to 6-0-0-0; the Solar Bears are now a lifetime 15-0-0-0 at home against the Icemen

May extended his point streak to six games since joining Orlando on Dec. 13- he has recorded a point in every game he has appeared in with Orlando, tallying nine points (5g-4a) over that span; his six-game point streak is also the longest point streak by a Solar Bears player this season

Windsor's win gives him a 5-0-0 record in the month of December, with two shutouts, a 1.67 goals-against average and save percentage of .948.

Olson's assist extends his assist streak to four games (4a)

LeBlanc's goal extends his point streak to three games (4g-2a); his 10 goals also matches his previous career-highs from 2017-18 and 2018-19, and he joins Brett Findlay as just the second player in team history to record double-digit goals in three consecutive seasons

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears visit the South Carolina Stingrays for a meeting at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 6:05 p.m. The Solar Bears then return home and face the Brampton Beast on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 3 p.m.

