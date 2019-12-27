ECHL Transactions - December 27

December 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 27, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Ben Halford, G

Orlando:

Eddie Matsushima, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

South Carolina:

Dante Hannoun, F from Atlanta

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Lester Lancaster, D returned from loan to Iowa

Add Dereck Baribeau, G assigned from Iowa by Minnesota

Add Alex Guptill, F activated from reserve

Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Add Scott Conway, F assigned by Providence

Delete Nick Bligh, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Trent Bourque, D assigned by Belleville

Add Nathan Todd, F activated from reserve

Delete Rob Mann, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Andrew DeBrincat, D activated from reserve

Add Cody Milan, F activated from reserve

Delete Scott Dornbrock, D placed on reserve

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve

Delete John Wiitala, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)

Fort Wayne:

Add Dylan Ferguson, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Patrick Munson, G placed on reserve

Delete Brad Ross, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Greenville:

Add Beau McCue, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mathieu Foget, F added to active roster (traded from Brampton)

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Delete Travis Howe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)

Delete Jake Horton, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/14)

Add Jimmy Soper, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/26]

Idaho:

Add Brett Supinski, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Naas, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)

Kalamazoo:

Add David Pope, F assigned from Utica by Vancouver

Kansas City:

Add Tyler Parsons, G activated from reserve

Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from reserve

Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on reserve

Delete Hayden Hawkey, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Trey Bradley, F activated from reserve

Delete Mac Hollowell, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Norfolk:

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Sam Povorozniouk, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Add Danny Tirone, G signed contract, added to active roster [12/26]

Orlando:

Add Cody Donaghey, D activated from reserve

South Carolina:

Add Joey Roberts, G added as EBUG

Delete Parker Milner, G recalled by Hershey

Toledo:

Add Mike Moffat, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mark Auk, D activated from reserve

Delete Blake Hillman, D loaned to Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

Add Olle Eriksson-Ek, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Utah:

Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Connor Yau, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve

Delete Patrick McGrath, F loaned to Iowa

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Ruby, G activated from reserve

Worcester:

Delete Anthony Florentino, D suspended by team, removed from roster

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.