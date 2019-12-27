ECHL Transactions - December 27
December 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 27, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Ben Halford, G
Orlando:
Eddie Matsushima, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
South Carolina:
Dante Hannoun, F from Atlanta
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Lester Lancaster, D returned from loan to Iowa
Add Dereck Baribeau, G assigned from Iowa by Minnesota
Add Alex Guptill, F activated from reserve
Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Add Scott Conway, F assigned by Providence
Delete Nick Bligh, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Trent Bourque, D assigned by Belleville
Add Nathan Todd, F activated from reserve
Delete Rob Mann, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Andrew DeBrincat, D activated from reserve
Add Cody Milan, F activated from reserve
Delete Scott Dornbrock, D placed on reserve
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve
Delete John Wiitala, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)
Fort Wayne:
Add Dylan Ferguson, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Patrick Munson, G placed on reserve
Delete Brad Ross, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Greenville:
Add Beau McCue, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mathieu Foget, F added to active roster (traded from Brampton)
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve
Delete Travis Howe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)
Delete Jake Horton, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/14)
Add Jimmy Soper, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/26]
Idaho:
Add Brett Supinski, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Naas, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/15)
Kalamazoo:
Add David Pope, F assigned from Utica by Vancouver
Kansas City:
Add Tyler Parsons, G activated from reserve
Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from reserve
Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on reserve
Delete Hayden Hawkey, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Trey Bradley, F activated from reserve
Delete Mac Hollowell, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Norfolk:
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Sam Povorozniouk, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Add Danny Tirone, G signed contract, added to active roster [12/26]
Orlando:
Add Cody Donaghey, D activated from reserve
South Carolina:
Add Joey Roberts, G added as EBUG
Delete Parker Milner, G recalled by Hershey
Toledo:
Add Mike Moffat, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mark Auk, D activated from reserve
Delete Blake Hillman, D loaned to Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
Add Olle Eriksson-Ek, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Utah:
Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Connor Yau, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve
Delete Patrick McGrath, F loaned to Iowa
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Ruby, G activated from reserve
Worcester:
Delete Anthony Florentino, D suspended by team, removed from roster
