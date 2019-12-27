Gladiators Add Depth

Duluth, GA - As the Gladiators approach the halfway point in the season, they add depth with a flurry of moves over the past 24 hours. The additions will bolster the roster both offensively and defensively. Atlanta acquires AHL goalie Callum Booth, get forward Scott Conway back from Providence and sign forward John Gustafsson, who has ECHL experience.

Hours before the game yesterday Atlanta added John Gustafsson. The Swedish born forward is 27 years old and spent four seasons playing at Merrimack College (MA), before turning pro. After spending two years in the SPHL, he spent his first season in the ECHL last year with the Norfolk Admirals, as well as the beginning of this year.

Today the Gladiators added depth in net, acquiring 22-year-old Callum Booth who was reassigned by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits who are the Hurricanes ECHL affiliate recently promoted Booth to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL). Callum was originally drafted by Carolina in the 4th round in the 2015 NHL Draft and went straight from juniors to the pros. In his first pro season in 2017-18, he split time between the ECHL and AHL, spending time with both the Florida Everblades and Charlotte. Last year he spent the entire season in the ECHL with both the Reading Royals and the Everblades. To make room for Booth, the Gladiators have placed goaltender Ben Halford on waivers.

Atlanta gets more AHL help, as rookie sensation Scott Conway returns from his second stint with the Providence Bruins this season. The 24-year-old Conway played in 12 games with the Gladiators so far this season, totaling 10 points (8g, 2a). In 11 games with Providence Scott had five points (3g, 2a). To make room for Conway, the Gladiators placed Nick Bligh on reserve.

