Royals Announce Season Ticket Holder Preseason Party October 12 with Special Recon Live Episode Featuring Head Coach Kirk MacDonald

September 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Monday the date and location of the season ticket holder preseason party.

The event will be held at Beverly Hills Tavern Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. Voice of the Royals Dylan Coyle will be joined by Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald for a special season-opening episode of the newly named Recon Live! from 6 to 7 p.m. during the party.

All kids 12 and under will receive a free kid's meal, and anyone over the age of 12 will receive one free soda, beer or house wine. Special giveaways will be handed out during the event and Recon Live! show.

Season ticket holders can pick up their ticket books during the party for the Royals' 20th Anniversary Season.

Due to the ECHL's updated COVID-19 regulations, players will not be in attendance. While the team is disappointed that players are unable to be there, it understands the need for safety in this difficult time. To celebrate the Royals' season ticket holders, a virtual meet and greet session with players will happen Oct. 19 at 6:00 p.m. More details will be provided in the coming weeks.

The home-opening game is on Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Norfolk Admirals with a Downtown Alive Pregame Block Party presented by Prospectus Berco and a performance by Brett Scallions of Fuel. Giveaways for the night include a cowbell presented by Diamond Credit Union and a magnet schedule presented by Deibler Dental.

The Royals play the Adirondack Thunder in a preseason game Saturday, Oct. 16 at Santander Arena. Fans will receive free admission to the first professional game in Berks County since March 2020 with a donation of a canned good to benefit Helping Harvest.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

