Solar Bears Sign Conor Landrigan

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Conor Landrigan on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

Landrigan, 25, made his pro debut last season in a 10-game stint with the Tulsa Oilers, where he produced three points (1g-2a) and two penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward played four seasons of college hockey for NCAA Division III Utica College. In the 2020-21 season, Landrigan capped his senior year with the Pioneers program by finishing fourth in the nation in scoring with 24 points (9g-15a) in 10 games and led his team to the United Collegiate Hockey Conference regular season title. Landrigan earned the UCHC's Player of the Year award for the second straight season and received a second consecutive First Team All-Conference selection. Landrigan recorded 114 points (46g-68a) in 86 career games for Utica, and also earned a UCHC postseason championship as a freshman, when he also was named the UCHC's Rookie of the Year.

The New Tripoli, Pennsylvania native played one season of junior hockey in the NA3HL for the Binghamton Jr. Senators, tallying 122 points (52g-70a) in 45 games and made the league's Second All-Star Team.

