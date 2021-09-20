Americans Announce First Goalie Signing

September 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that the team has signed goalie Francis Marotte to a contract for the 2021-2022 season.

Francis Marotte returns after playing in 12 games last season with the team. He had an impressive 8-3-1 record and a 0.917 save percentage.

Francis (Marotte) is one of the top young goalies in the league," said Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "He had a great college career. He's in great shape. And he's always looking to get better. We will be sending him to an NHL Camp later this month."

Marotte turned 26 years old on May 1st. The native of Longueuil, Quebec joined the Americans last season from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. Prior to his rookie season, he played one year in the ECAC with Clarkson University, where he posted a record of 23-8-3 with a 1.78 goals against average. He also spent three years at Robert Morris University, where he put up 50 wins over that span.

The Americans open their 13th training camp in Allen on October 9th. The Americans season and home opener is on Saturday, October 23rd against the Wichita Thunder. For more information on 2021-2022 Season Tickets call 972-912-1000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.