Grizzlies Sign Forward Brian Bowen
September 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Brian Bowen for the 2021-2022 season.
Bowen was a quality scorer in the SPHL for the past 3 seasons. He scored 30 points (18 goals, 12 assists) in 26 games with the Macon Mayhem in the 2020-21 season. Bowen has 132 points (68 goals, 64 assists) in 116 SPHL games. He was named first team all SPHL in the 2019-20 season when he scored 30 goals in 48 games with the Fayetteville Marksmen.
Bowen has previous ECHL experience with the Worcester Railers, Norfolk Admirals and Adirondack Thunder. In college he played at the University of Vermont from 2016-2018.
Tickets for the upcoming 2021-2022 season are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies 5 game pack ensures tickets to the 5 biggest home games of the upcoming season, starting at just $65.
Images from this story
|
Forward Brian Bowen with the Worcester Railers
|
Forward Brian Bowen with the Fayetteville Marksmen
