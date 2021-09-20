Worcester Railers HC Pre-Season Exhibition Game October 16 to Benefit Jake Thibeault

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), will host the Maine Mariners for a pre-season exhibition game on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center presented by VIP Tires & Service.

There is no cost to attend, however, contributions of $10 per entry are encouraged to benefit Jake Thibeault, a local high school hockey player who recently suffered a severe spinal cord injury. Thibeault, a Fitchburg native, is a former member of the Junior Railers Hockey Club.

In addition, the Railers will travel to Maine on Oct. 15 for a pre-season exhibition game against the Mariners at 7 p.m. at The Colisee in Lewiston.

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23, 2021 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, season membership, mini plans, ticket packages, and single game tickets, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

