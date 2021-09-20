Swamp Rabbits Sign Spokane's Russell to First Pro Contract

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced defenseman Bobby Russell has signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Russell, a native of Langley, BC, comes to Greenville after a successful stint in the WHL with the Spokane Chiefs that saw the blue-liner total 12 points in a shortened 21-game season in 2020-21. In total, Russell appeared in 193 WHL games with 147 coming in Spokane and 46 with the Kootenay Ice, the team that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft.

"Bobby is a young, great skating defenseman who has a lot of potential," explained Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "His junior coach spoke very highly of him as a player and of his character, and we are excited to see what he can do in his first pro season."

While providing a solid defensive presence throughout his tenure in the WHL, Russell proved a valuable scoring asset as well, totaling 55 points and 14 goals in his career.

