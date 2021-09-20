Swamp Rabbits Sign Spokane's Russell to First Pro Contract
September 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced defenseman Bobby Russell has signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Russell, a native of Langley, BC, comes to Greenville after a successful stint in the WHL with the Spokane Chiefs that saw the blue-liner total 12 points in a shortened 21-game season in 2020-21. In total, Russell appeared in 193 WHL games with 147 coming in Spokane and 46 with the Kootenay Ice, the team that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft.
"Bobby is a young, great skating defenseman who has a lot of potential," explained Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "His junior coach spoke very highly of him as a player and of his character, and we are excited to see what he can do in his first pro season."
While providing a solid defensive presence throughout his tenure in the WHL, Russell proved a valuable scoring asset as well, totaling 55 points and 14 goals in his career.
Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 20, 2021
- Star Goaltender Devin Williams Returns to Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Boise Native Zach Walker Signs on with Steelheads for 2021-22 - Idaho Steelheads
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Defenseman Jake Kearley - Florida Everblades
- Heartlanders Sign Rookie Defenseman Billy Constantinou - Iowa Heartlanders
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Spokane's Russell to First Pro Contract - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Indy Re-Signs Forward Spencer Watson - Indy Fuel
- Americans Announce First Goalie Signing - Allen Americans
- Royals Announce Season Ticket Holder Preseason Party October 12 with Special Recon Live Episode Featuring Head Coach Kirk MacDonald - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Sign Conor Landrigan - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners to Host Railers in Lewiston for Preseason Action - Maine Mariners
- Worcester Railers HC Pre-Season Exhibition Game October 16 to Benefit Jake Thibeault - Worcester Railers HC
- Howies Hockey Tape to Continue as "Exclusive Tape and Lace Provider of the ECHL" - ECHL
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Brian Bowen - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.