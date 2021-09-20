Howies Hockey Tape to Continue as "Exclusive Tape and Lace Provider of the ECHL"
September 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Howies Hockey Tape will continue as the "Exclusive Tape and Lace Provider of the ECHL."
As part of the agreement, Howies Hockey Tape will be the exclusive supplier of all hockey tape and skate laces to ECHL teams as well as continue as the presenting sponsor of the ECHL Rookie of the Month award throughout each season.
"Our Players request Howie's Hockey Tape by name, and the superb service Howie's provides our teams and equipment managers since the launch of our partnership is unmatched," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Continuing our partnership was an easy decision for our organization."
"Howies is more than excited to once again be partnering with the ECHL," said Howies Hockey Tape Sales Director David Visser. "We could not be more proud of this relationship."
