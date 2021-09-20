Star Goaltender Devin Williams Returns to Oilers

September 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Monday the signing of goaltender Devin Williams.

Williams, 25, returns to the Oilers after posting a .918 save percentage and 2.49 GAA en route to a 10-12-6 record with three shutouts last season.

"We are excited to have Devin back for another season," said head coach Rob Murray. "I have said many times that for my money, he is the best ECHL-contracted goalie in the league. He has the ability to win games by himself, and he gives the team a chance to win every time he's between the pipes."

The 6'0, 185 lbs. goalie has had significant success with the Oilers, earning a 62-44-17 regular season record while posting a 2.46 career GAA and a .915 save percentage across the past four seasons. Williams has been named ECHL Goaltender of the Week and Goaltender of the Month twice in his career. The fifth-year pro turned in the best ECHL GAA (2.12) during the 2018-19 season - the same campaign Williams led the team to the Western Conference Finals and a Mountain Division Championship.

Williams' success in the ECHL earned him a PTO with the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL, appearing in two games with a 1.34 GAA and a .934 save percentage in 2019.

The Saginaw, MI native earned OHL Second All-Star Team honors with the Erie Otters in 2015-16 and claimed the Dave Pinkney Tropy in 2013-14, which is awarded to the goaltending tandem with the lowest team GAA in the OHL.

Williams spent one season with Acada University before turning pro, appearing in 17 contests and posting a 2.80 GAA and a .896 save percentage.

The Oilers kick off the 2021-22 season with a Friday night road tilt against the Rapid City Rush on Oct. 22 before opening at home against the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Season, group and flex tickets are on sale NOW! Call or text the Oilers office at 918-632-7825 to experience Tulsa's hardest-hitting and longest-running pro sports tradition.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.