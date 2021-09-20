Indy Re-Signs Forward Spencer Watson

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have re-signed forward Spencer Watson to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Watson, 25, returns to the Circle City after he played in 42 games last season, tallying 14 goals and 17 assists. Entering his fourth pro season, Watson has 194 ECHL games under his belt, earning 92 goals, 90 assists and 56 penalty minutes.

A seventh-round draft pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (209th overall) by the Los Angeles Kings, Watson has skated in 99 games in a Fuel uniform earning 45 goals and 45 assists. During his first full season in a Fuel uniform, Watson registered 31 goals, breaking the franchise all-time goals person record.

Prior to turning pro, Watson played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League. Skating in 274 games between the Kingston Frontenacs and Mississauga Steelheads, the London, Ontario native scored 147 goals and 154 assists.

With the signing of Watson, the Fuel have nine forwards and three defensemen signed for the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

