Everblades Agree to Terms with Defenseman Jake Kearley
September 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Jake Kearley for the 2021-22 season. Kearley will be entering his first season of professional hockey this fall.
The Newmarket, ON native joins the Blades from the collegiate level, where he spent the past two seasons at the University of Calgary. Kearley was credited with 10 assists across 36 games with the Dinos. He also saw action with University of Vermont during the 2015-16 season.
Prior to his college career, Jake played 109 games in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) between the Victoria Grizzlies (2013-14) and Langley Rivermen (2014-15). He registered 14 goals and 43 assists during his time in junior hockey.
The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23, against the Jacksonville Icemen.
