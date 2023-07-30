Rox Shutout Larks 4-0 to End Home Stand
July 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (36-22) took game two of a two-game series to sweep the Bismarck Larks (23-37) with a 4-0 final score, Sunday, July 30th. The Rox hold one of the top records across the Northwoods League this season.
The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Evan Esch. Esch had a career day on the mound for the Rox, working a career-high 8.0 innings pitched while shutting out the Larks. Esch also had a career-high eight strikeouts while giving up just two hits and a walk. The left-handed arm has a 3.76 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 26.1 innings pitched this season.
Anthony Mata had three hits and a run scored. Mata had six hits in the two-game series, with hits in seven of his last eight games. Oscar Serratos had a hit and a run scored. Serratos has 12 hits and 10 runs scored over nine games played in the second half. Jose Gonzalez had a hit, an RBI, and a stolen base in the victory. Gonzalez had two hits and three runs batted in during the two-game series.
Andrew Morones came out of the bullpen to secure the victory, striking out the side in the 9thinning for St. Cloud. Morones has a 2.76 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 16.1 innings over 12 appearances this season.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Evan Esch!
Th e Rox return home on Tuesday, August 8th for a 6:35 pm first pitch against the Duluth Huskies! It will be Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Newport Healthcare! The Rox organization and Newport Healthcare will be teaming up to host Mental Health Awareness Night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox will wear special jerseys that can be purchased through a special online auction. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com
