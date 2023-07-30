Growlers Manager Cody Piechocki Wins 250th Game with Club

Kalamazoo, Mich. - Following a sweep of Saturday's doubleheader against the Kenosha Kingfish, Kalamazoo Growlers manager Cody Piechocki secured his 249th and 250th victories in his managerial career with the Growlers. The feat is one just eight other managers have achieved in Northwoods League history with only four (EAU - Dal Varsho, STC - Augie Rodriguez, MAD - Donnie Scott, and DUL - Daniel Hershey) ever reaching the mark under one team. After just a 28 win season in his inaugural year as the head man of the Growlers, Piechocki has brought Kalamazoo to an organization competing year-after-year for postseason baseball. The feat piles onto what has already been a historic year for the team. The Growlers ended the first half with the third-best record in the NWL. The 21 first-half wins were the second most ever in a half by the franchise while the .613 winning percentage is the highest in team history. The momentum has continued into the second half as Kalamazoo has won 22 of their last 30 games, the best 30-game stretch in the 10-year history of the Growlers. With the end of the regular season just two weeks away, the Growlers once again have a chance to make history. Of their remaining 13 games, the Growlers will need to secure just six wins to take the franchise record for most wins in a single season. Kalamazoo ends their five-game home stand today at 1:35 p.m. as they look for a three-game sweep of the Kenosha Kingfish before heading on the road for a nine-game road trip.

