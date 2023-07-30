Pit Spitters Take Down Battle Jacks 8-2, Take Advantage of Various Battle Jacks' Miscues

Battle Creek, MI - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks (23-37, 13-13) lost game two of the series to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (34-26, 12-13), 8-2, splitting the two-game road series.

Although the Battle Jacks outhit the Pit Spitters five to two, the various miscues hampered Battle Creek's chance for victory. The Blue and White registered five wild pitches, had seven hit-by-pitches, walked four batters, committed two fielding errors, and yielded six stolen bases including one at home plate. These mistakes allowed Traverse City to score a total of six runs in the span of two innings despite the fact the Pit Spitters had zero base hits.

Even though the miscues were the story of the game, the Battle Jacks made a couple of big plays on offense. Jake Allgeyer (Southern Illinois) drove in Riley Silva (Nebraska) on a fielder's choice to get the Battle Jacks on the board in the 3rd inning. In addition, Kyle Ratliff (SIUE) hit a sacrifice fly in the 8th inning to score Allgeyer.

Another moment that would put a smile on a fan's face was when Brock Daniels (Missouri) drilled a ground rule double in the 8th inning. This was Daniels' last plate appearance of his last game as a Battle Jack in 2023. At many points in the season, he ignited the MCCU crowd by doing his signature "twist it" celebration. For one last time wearing the Blue and White, Daniels once again did his favorite celebration after closing out his season with a double.

Despite the game two loss, the Battle Jacks did well to steal one win against Traverse City on the road. Battle Creek returns home to take on the Kalamazoo Growlers in an I-94 Rivalry Showdown on Monday.

