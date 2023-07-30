Rockers Look for Third Straight Win to Conclude Homestand

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will look to conclude their four-game homestand on a high note as they take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for their second time in as many days Sunday afternoon at Capital Credit Union Park, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

The pregame concert performed by All In will begin at 12:00 p.m. with there being a vintage Rockers bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Additionally, fans will have an opportunity to play catch on the field postgame.

The Rockers are coming into this matchup fresh off a 7-2 win Saturday night over the Rafters at home, led by three homers hit from the Green Bay offense and stellar pitching from the Rockers pitching staff as a whole.

Jayson Jones (Arkansas) hit two homers over the right field wall while Mateo Matthews (Wagner College) hit a towering solo shot to now have homers in back-to-back games for Green Bay.

Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern St) threw five shutout innings to begin the night Saturday and allowed just one hit in the process, while Henry Chabot (Chapman), Jason Jennerjohn (Upper Iowa), and Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii) combined to only allow two runs over the final four innings of the ballgame.

Jack Holman (UCLA) also continued his recent success at the plate with two more RBIs as he finished 1-4 with two RBIs to round out the Rockers offense Saturday night.

As for Sunday's pitching matchup, Rockers all-star Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) will get the start Sunday afternoon with him having a 5-1 record and a 3.16 ERA through his first eight starts this summer.

In the eight appearances, Sanchez has a league leading 63 strikeouts after last starting July 19 on the road against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. He also has at least five strikeouts in every one of his starts this season for Green Bay with him having pitched a total of 51.1 innings in 2023.

The Rafters will start Brycen Parrish (University of North Alabama) with him having a 1-1 record in his first five appearances through 13.2 innings pitched. He also has a 3.95 ERA with 10 strikeouts and six walks recorded through a total of 64 batters faced so far this summer.

Following this Sunday afternoon matchup, the Rockers will head back on the road to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at Herr-Baker Field Monday night. First pitch in Fond du Lac is set for 6:35 p.m.

