Honkers Lose Game Two vs Minot 6-5

The Rochester Honkers (29-30, 11-14) dropped their third of four games in North Dakota 6-5 to the Minot Hots (15-41, 8-16) on a Sunday afternoon in Minot.

Rochester came back from a four-run deficit in the fourth inning to tie the game at four. Petey Craska (Georgia Tech) delivered a big two-run double and Brendan O'Sullivan (UNLV) and Mattie Thomas (San Francisco) produced productive outs that scored runs.

Frank Craska (Quinnipiac) allowed two runs in five innings of relief after Jackson Lux (Pacific) surrendered four runs in just three innings. It was Lux's first start of the season.

After Petey Craska tied the game at five with his seventh home run of the season, Minot took the lead in the home half of the seventh inning and would not relinquish it.

Hudson Hart (Oral Roberts) (1-1) earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief while Cam Kaufman (Des Moines Area) closed the door with a three-out save.

After three days off because of the Great Plains All-Star break, Rochester will resume play versus the Waterloo Bucks. Scheduled first pitch time on Thu., Aug 3 is 12:05 p.m.

