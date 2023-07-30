Honkers Lose Game Two vs Minot 6-5
July 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
The Rochester Honkers (29-30, 11-14) dropped their third of four games in North Dakota 6-5 to the Minot Hots (15-41, 8-16) on a Sunday afternoon in Minot.
Rochester came back from a four-run deficit in the fourth inning to tie the game at four. Petey Craska (Georgia Tech) delivered a big two-run double and Brendan O'Sullivan (UNLV) and Mattie Thomas (San Francisco) produced productive outs that scored runs.
Frank Craska (Quinnipiac) allowed two runs in five innings of relief after Jackson Lux (Pacific) surrendered four runs in just three innings. It was Lux's first start of the season.
After Petey Craska tied the game at five with his seventh home run of the season, Minot took the lead in the home half of the seventh inning and would not relinquish it.
Hudson Hart (Oral Roberts) (1-1) earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief while Cam Kaufman (Des Moines Area) closed the door with a three-out save.
After three days off because of the Great Plains All-Star break, Rochester will resume play versus the Waterloo Bucks. Scheduled first pitch time on Thu., Aug 3 is 12:05 p.m.
The Rochester Honkers began their 30th season of play on May 29th. Keep up with the team on social media by following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) a
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 30, 2023
- The Interstate 94 Rivalry - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Honkers Lose Game Two vs Minot 6-5 - Rochester Honkers
- Pit Spitters Take Down Battle Jacks 8-2, Take Advantage of Various Battle Jacks' Miscues - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Loggers Sweep Dogs - Mankato MoonDogs
- Stingers Bounce Back with Late-Game Heroics, Defeat Bucks 4-2 to Head into All-Star Break - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Shutout Larks 4-0 to End Home Stand - St. Cloud Rox
- Express Complete Homestand Sweep - Eau Claire Express
- Dock Spiders Win Fourth Straight, Beat Mallards 4-1 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Express Walk It off at Home - Eau Claire Express
- Rafters Get Back to Winning Baseball, Split the Series with the Rockers - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rockers Fall to Rafters to Close out Homestand - Green Bay Rockers
- Wausau Gets Swept by Lakeshore, Loses Fifth Straight - Wausau Woodchucks
- Mallards Fall in Third Straight, Tied Atop West - Madison Mallards
- Lakeshore Reels in a Win to Make It Two in a Row - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Honkers Defeat Hot Tots After Being Down 6-1 - Rochester Honkers
- Battle Jacks Outshine the Pit Spitters 8-6, Sokolove Goes off for 4 RBI and a Home Run - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rockers Look for Third Straight Win to Conclude Homestand - Green Bay Rockers
- Growlers Manager Cody Piechocki Wins 250th Game with Club - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Growlers Swept at Home - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Jacks Jam the Spitters - Traverse City Pit Spitters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.