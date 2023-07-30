Loggers Sweep Dogs

With 11 games left in the season the MoonDogs looked to try and give themselves the wins needed for a post season berth.

The Logger would get on the board first before the MoonDogs would respond keeping the game tied. The game would pick up pace with the next four innings taking no time at all before the game would be broken open in the sixth.

Loggers would start putting the pressure on the MoonDogs with a three-run inning followed by a one run to put the game out of reach for the MoonDogs.

The Dogs would end up falling to the Loggers by a score of 6-2. The MoonDogs won't be in action until the 3rd of August.

