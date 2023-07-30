Honkers Defeat Hot Tots After Being Down 6-1

In the third game of their trip across the state of North Dakota, the Rochester Honkers (29-29,11-13) headed up to Minot to battle the Hot Tots (14-42, 7-17) and came away with the victory. The Honkers were down 6-1 early but stormed back and won 10-8.

The Hot Tots started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Wilson Woodcox (Temple) and Sam Holthaus (St. Cloud Tech) hit back-to-back ground-rule doubles to give Minot the 1-0 lead. It could have been much more, but Dario Gomez (Miami) threw out Holthaus trying to score on a fly ball to center field.

In the bottom of the third, Drew Woodcox (Texas Tech) homered for the Hot Tots to give them a 2-0 lead. Minot would score twice in the inning to take a 4-0 lead.

The Honkers finally found their way onto the scoreboard in the top of the fourth as Ian Daugherty (Oklahoma State) cranked an opposite-field solo home run to bring the Honkers within three runs. However, Minot immediately countered with two of their own in the bottom of the frame to take a 6-1 lead.

In the sixth, the Honkers exploded for eight runs, highlighted by Petey Craska's (Georgia Tech) two-run double and a multitude of both mental and physical errors on Minot's defense. The Honkers would hold onto a 10-7 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Jonathan Largaespada (LA Harbor CC) had the opportunity for a sox-out save. With the tying run on first base, Largaespada induced a groundball and retired Drew Woodcox on a fielder's choice, and Honkers took the 10-8 victory.

The Flock plays again tomorrow in their last game before the All-Star break. First pitch is at 5:35 pm.

