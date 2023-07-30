Rockers Fall to Rafters to Close out Homestand

July 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers dropped the second game of the two-game set to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 9-1 Sunday at Capital Credit Union Park, splitting the two-game set with the Rafters to close out the four-game homestand.

The Rafters hit four homers to pull away from Green Bay early Sunday afternoon, and despite the Rockers remaining aggressive at the plate all-game long, Wisconsin Rapids led from start to finish to win their 31st game of the season and their 11th of the second half.

Following a scoreless first inning, the Rafters scored two runs in the second off a two-run homer from Aidan Brewer (UNC Greensboro), as his two-run bomb put the Rafters ahead early by two through two innings of play.

Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) responded with a scoreless third inning on the hill to keep the Rockers in it early, with him recording three strikeouts in the first three frames to set the tone on the mound for Green Bay.

In the fourth however, another two-run homer off the bat of Anthony Galason (Coastal Carolina) put the Rafters in control up by four, but Sanchez would come back in the fifth and record his seventh strikeout of the afternoon with the Rockers down by just four heading into the sixth at Capital Credit Union Park.

The Rockers broke through in the bottom of the sixth on a run scoring play involving AJ Anzai (Chapman) as an error from Wisconsin Rapids gave Green Bay their first run of the ballgame to cut the deficit to three at 4-1.

Brendan Bobo (Cal State Fullerton) and Orlando Lorduy (Benedictine Mesa) however increased the Rafters lead back to six on a two-RBI double and RBI single respectively, as the three runs gave Wisconsin Rapids a 7-1 advantage going into the eighth in Ashwaubenon.

A solo homer in each of the eighth and ninth innings for Wisconsin Rapids off the bats of Galason and Jorge De Goti (Indiana) capped off the nine-run day for Wisconsin Rapids as despite Green Bay still constantly putting runners on base, the Rafters maintained a 9-1 lead heading into the ninth inning.

Green Bay went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth to hand the Rafters the victory Sunday afternoon, as the Rockers now head back on the road following the four-game homestand this weekend at Capital Credit Union Park.

The Rockers will take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Monday night at Herr-Baker Field in the team's first road game since July 21st. First pitch from Fond du Lac is set for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.