Jacks Jam the Spitters

July 30, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game one of the series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 8-6 in front of a crowd of 2,887 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium. The Pit Spitters record drops to 34-25, and 12-12 in the second half.

The Pit Spitters offense wasted no time getting to work, as Andrew Mannelly drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first. After Mannelly advanced to second on a wild pitch thrown by Ryan Wilwers, he came around to score on a Glenn Miller double to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Evan Orzech led off the bottom of the second inning with a single to center. Devin Hukill followed up the single with one of his own, where Orzech advanced to third on the hit. Alec Atkinson dropped a bunt, scoring Orzech to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. The Battle Jacks offense got to starting pitcher Nico Saldias in the top of the fifth, when the Jacks rattled off a series of hits, starting with a Coltrane Rubner single to left field. Back-to-back singles from Jay Adams followed by a single from Spencer Verburg made it three straight, scoring Rubner to cut the Pit Spitters lead in half to 2-1. The offensive onslaught from the Battle Jacks continued with a Nikolas Clark sacrifice flyout, scoring Adams to tie the game at 2-2. Riley Silva reached base on a fielder's choice. Jt Sokolove then hit a two-run home run to left field to give the Battle Jacks their first lead of the night making it a 4-2 game. With Pit Spitters back on offense, Miller led off the bottom of the fifth with a single to center field, followed up by a Cole Prout double to right field to put runners on second and third. Orzech then hit a sacrifice fly to score Miller to cut into the Battle Jacks lead 4-3. Alec Atkinson hit a single to get the offense going in the bottom of the sixth, followed by a Mannelly walk to put runners on first and second. Atkinson came into score following a wild throw from catcher Spencer Verburg tying the game at 4-4. The Battle Jacks offense continued to put together good hits in the top of the seventh, as Verburg hit a double to left field, followed up by a walk from Clark. Silva hit a single to load up the bases with one out. Sokolove singled to left field, scoring Verburg and Clark to give the Battle Jacks a 6-4 lead. Allgeyer then singled to right field to continue the offensive push. Anthony Aloisio singled to right field scoring Silva and Sokolove to extend the Pit Spitters lead 8-4. The Pit Spitters made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth, when Parker Brosius was hit by a pitch, and Miller singled to put runners on first and second. Brosius came around to score after an error made by Clark to cut into the Battle Jacks lead 8-5. Traficante singled, scoring Miller to make it a 8-6 ball game with bases still loaded. Devin Hukill flew out to left field to end the game, where the Battle Jacks won 8-6.

The Pit Spitters drop to 34-25 on the season and 12-12 in the second half, while the Battle Jacks improve to 23-36 overall and 13-12 in the second half. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Nico Saldias threw five innings, giving up four runs striking out five. Logan Mccleery threw an inning and two thirds of relief, giving up four runs on five hits. Quinn Berglin made his Pit Spitters debut, throwing an inning and a third, striking out two. Hayden Brown threw an inning of scoreless relief, striking out one.

The Pit Spitters stay at Turtle Creek Stadium for the series finale against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks tomorrow night. First pitch is 5:05 PM. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

