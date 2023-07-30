Growlers Swept at Home

Kalamazoo, Mich. - For just the second time at home and third time all season, the Growlers were swept at home after dropping their series finale to the Rockford Rivets 9-6.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- After stranding 13 men on Thursday night, the Growlers continued to struggle to bring guys home early Friday. After loading the bases with nobody out in the first inning, a strikeout and a double play would get the Rivets out of the jam.

- K-Zoo would finally break through in the second after an RBI groundout from Jimmy Nati, an infield error and RBI double from Jeter Ybarra.

- Rockford answered the pair of runs in a big way scoring six runs on seven hits including two bunt singles and a three-run home run from Wyatt Morgan.

- Kalamazoo brought themselves back within one in the third on an error on Wyatt Morgan at third and an RBI double from Jimmy Nati.

- After a sac fly that resulted in two runs following an errant throw from Korbin Griffin in right, Jeter Ybarra brought the Growlers back within three with his second double of the ballgame in the sixth.

- The Growlers would go down in order in the seventh through the ninth, dropping the series finale to the Rivets.

- The loss marks just the third time the Growlers have been swept all season and first since 6/17-6/18 at the Madison Mallards. Taking on the Kingfish tomorrow, the Growlers hope to avoid losing three straight games for just the second time all season.

