Rox Pitchers Strike Out 11 In Mankato

June 4, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox on game day

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox on game day(St. Cloud Rox)

The St. Cloud Rox (5-2) lost in a pitcher's deul to the Mankato MoonDogs (4-3) Sunday, June 4th, with a final score of 6-0. Rox hitters collected 6 hits total, while the pitching staff corralled 11 strikeouts, the second highest total this season.

Cade Lommel (Creighton University) was the St. Cloud starting pitcher Sunday. The LHP from Delano, Minnesota collected four of the strikeouts today, going 3.1 innings pitched, allowing four earned runs to come in. Five hits came off of Lommel as well. Conor Wietgrefe (Minnesota) was the first out of the bullpen for St. Cloud, entering in the 4th inning. The left-hander totaled six strikeouts in 2.2 innings pitched. He allowed no earned runs in his outing.

Rox hitters on the other hand spread their six hits evenly throughout the ballgame. Jackson Hauge (Minnesota State - Mankato) was the lone multi-hit player for the Rox. Hauge finished 2-4 on the afternoon, with a pair of singles. Ike Mezzenga (Minnesota) followed his lead, going 1-3 with a double he hit in the 5th frame. Ethan Navratil (St. Cloud State University), collected a double, going 1-3 as well.

Rox hitters managed to draw a pair of walks as well. One to Kyle Jackson (Kent State), and one to Ike Mezzenga.

Today's All Star Trophy and Awards All Star of the game is Conor Wietgrefe.

The Rox move on to a 6:35pm first pitch Monday, June 5th, for game 2 against Mankato. Rox return to home Thursday, June 8th, for a 7:05 pm first pitch against the Waterloo Bucks. There will be a poster schedule giveaway for the contest, presented by our partners, McDonald's meats and Rengel Printing Co.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.