Woodchucks toss a Combined No Hitter as Dock Spiders fall 3-1

June 4, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Amar Tsengeg

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Amar Tsengeg(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - It was all Woodchucks in game one of the two game series versus the Woodchucks on Sunday afternoon as the Dock Spiders couldn't register a hit. The Woodchucks used a sacrifice fly by second baseman Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) that brought home center fielder Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) home to make the score 1-0 Woodchucks.

Wood Chucks starting pitcher Ethan Pecko (Towson) was magnificent, forcing the dock spiders to go down 1-2-3 in every inning until the top of the fifth. Pecko had a perfect game going into the top of the fifth when Dock Spiders third basemen Luke Novitske (Cal State East Bay) worked a walk to put a Dock Spider on base for the first time all day. Pecko was able to get the Woodchucks out of the inning, getting Dock Spiders newcomer Sam Busch (Michigan State) to fly out to the left fielder to end the inning. After that blip of an inning,

Pecko got back on track, sitting the Dock Spiders down 1-2-3 in the sixth and seventh innings before being pulled while throwing a no hitter. The Woodchucks went back to work offensively, scoring two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 3-0 lead. Once Pecko was pulled, the Dock Spiders found their way on base but not by base hits, it was walks and hit by pitches that did the trick. Lorenzo Rios was the first batter that new Woodchucks reliever Nic Schutte (Western Kentucky) faced out of the bullpen, and he proceeded to plunk him in the elbow. In the top of the eighth inning, Rios later came around to score and was replaced by Paul Smith (Rice) in the next half inning. In the top of the 9th, Smith walked to get aboard but that was all she wrote as the Dock Spiders bats were silent all afternoon.

Ethan Pecko gets the win for the Woodchucks and Amar Tsengeg, who went six and a third innings pitched with six strikeouts, three walks, 8 hits, and 3 earned runs, is tabbed with the loss. Both teams will square off again in Wausau tomorrow night. First Pitch is slated for 6:05 PM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.