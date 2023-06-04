Pit Spitters Lose Ground, Drop Game One

June 4, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kokomo, IN - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose the first game of the series, 5-4 to the Kokomo Jackrabbits. Their record moves to 5-2 on the season, with one left to play in Kokomo before their return to Turtle Creek Stadium, Tuesday June 6.

The first game of the two-game series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits ended with a Pit Spitters loss after nine innings at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Despite an early lead and a solid start by Aaron Forrest, the Jackrabbits took advantage offensively late into the matchup pulling ahead in the bottom of the eighth to secure the win.

After scoring a combine 24 runs in the Kenosha series, the Pit Spitters struck early after a bases loaded groundout from Colin Summerhill gave them a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Glenn Miller hit a single up the middle bringing around the runners on second and third to extend their lead to 3-0. Jackrabbits got one back in the bottom of the third after an Isaac Kim groundout, scoring the runner from third, cutting into the lead 3-1. Jackrabbits made it a one run lead for the Pit Spitters after a couple of back-to-back base hits and a walk in the bottom of the fourth, followed by another sacrifice groundout making it 3-2. In the top of the sixth, Parker Brosius led off with a single, then instantly stole second and third, then Camden Traficante took advantage of the moment getting a base hit making it 4-2. The Jackrabbits didn't go away as a couple of singles to lead of their half of the inning followed by another Kim sacrifice hit, brought them within one at 4-3. The bats stayed hot for the Jackrabbits in the eighth inning as with Elias Fiddler leading off the inning with a single, followed by a Noah Christenson, and hit the second straight single for the Jackrabbits making it a 4-4 ball game. Tyler Cate made it three straight hits for the Jackrabbits giving the team their first lead of the game at 5-4 going into the ninth. Locking down the win for the Jackrabbits.

Despite the Pit Spitters dropping game one of the series, they're on a roll to start of the season with a 5-2 record in the Great Lakes Division. RHP Hayden Jatczak picked up his first loss of the season. The Pit Spitters scored four runs, on eight hits, stealing one bag, and drawing two walks.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.