Reinforcements Help Dogs Top Rox

June 4, 2023







The MoonDogs returned home after splitting a series with Rochester ready to make a statement against the division leading Rox. Derrick Smith took the bump for the Dogs throwing 2 clear innings after getting in a little trouble in the first.

Jack Anker came in to relieve Smith in the third and showed ISG Field what he was bringing for the summer. Anker topped out at 95 MPH as he sliced and diced the Rox batters getting seven strike outs in six innings.

The Dogs broke open the game with a three run third inning pushing the Rox pitching staff to make changes early and often. The Dogs kept the pressure on with runs scored in the fourth, sixth, and seventh behind hits from Jackson Cooke, Brenden Hord, and Ty Rumsey respectively.

Anker kept the game close with a marvelous play that was hit his way diving to make the catch and turned quick getting the put out at first and making the crowed jump to its feet.

The Dogs finished the night throwing Myles Meyer who didn't let up on the Rox with him and Anker both topping out at 95. Meyers completed his solo inning with three up and three down and one strike out.

The Dogs look to take the series against the Rox with tomorrows game starting at 6:35 P.M. at ISG Field.

