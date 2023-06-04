Rafters Can't Complete the Come Back, Drop a Game to Madison
June 4, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wi- It was a tough afternoon for the Rafters as they fell to the Madison Mallards by a score of 8-5. They were out hit once again 12-8.
The Mallards got things started off in the top of the second inning as Kirby Dickerson scored an unearned run. The Rafters answered with a run of their own as Chris Conniff led off with a leadoff double. Later on in the inning, Utah Tech product, Shane Taylor was doubled a ball into right field that sent Conniff home to even the game at 1 a piece
The separation came in the top of the 3rd inning where Mallards players, Isiah Jackson and Kirby Dickerson hit back-to-back home runs. The bleeding did not stop as Canyon Brown was able to get home off of a Micheal Gupton RBI. The Rafters gave up 6 runs in the top of the 3rd and were down 7-1 at the end of the inning.
Wisconsin Rapids was able to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the 6th as Piedmont product, Kyle Carlson, was able to drive a ball into center to get a 2 run RBI to send Conniff and Olive home that made the score 7-3. The Mallards' scoring did not stop as they got a run in the top of the 8th. The Rafters got one back in the bottom half of the inning as Valparaiso product, Matt Olive sent a solo home run to deep left field which made the game 8-4
The Rafters made it interesting in the bottom of the 9th as Brandon Rogers was able to get home off of Jack Baser getting thrown out at 1st. It was a 3 run game as there were 2 runners on for the Rafters and Shane Taylor was up with 2 outs. Unfortunately, Taylor flew out to shallow left field and that ended the game 8-5 in favor of the Mallards.
