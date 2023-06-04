Rafters Can't Complete the Come Back, Drop a Game to Madison

June 4, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, Wi- It was a tough afternoon for the Rafters as they fell to the Madison Mallards by a score of 8-5. They were out hit once again 12-8.

The Mallards got things started off in the top of the second inning as Kirby Dickerson scored an unearned run. The Rafters answered with a run of their own as Chris Conniff led off with a leadoff double. Later on in the inning, Utah Tech product, Shane Taylor was doubled a ball into right field that sent Conniff home to even the game at 1 a piece

The separation came in the top of the 3rd inning where Mallards players, Isiah Jackson and Kirby Dickerson hit back-to-back home runs. The bleeding did not stop as Canyon Brown was able to get home off of a Micheal Gupton RBI. The Rafters gave up 6 runs in the top of the 3rd and were down 7-1 at the end of the inning.

Wisconsin Rapids was able to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the 6th as Piedmont product, Kyle Carlson, was able to drive a ball into center to get a 2 run RBI to send Conniff and Olive home that made the score 7-3. The Mallards' scoring did not stop as they got a run in the top of the 8th. The Rafters got one back in the bottom half of the inning as Valparaiso product, Matt Olive sent a solo home run to deep left field which made the game 8-4

The Rafters made it interesting in the bottom of the 9th as Brandon Rogers was able to get home off of Jack Baser getting thrown out at 1st. It was a 3 run game as there were 2 runners on for the Rafters and Shane Taylor was up with 2 outs. Unfortunately, Taylor flew out to shallow left field and that ended the game 8-5 in favor of the Mallards.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.