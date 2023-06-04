Honkers Pitching Falters in Worst Game of the Season

The Rochester Honkers (4-2) fell at the hands of the Mankato MoonDogs (3-3) as the pitching staff faltered, and the offense couldn't pick up the slack and lost 14-5. The Honkers led the league in ERA heading into the game with a mark of 1.40, but after walking a total of 17 batters and surrendering 14 runs, that is no longer the case.

Mankato got their offense rolling immediately as Kip Fougerousse (Evansville) started the first inning with a single. After a walk, Mason Landers (Belmont) singled up the middle, and it seemed like Mankato would take the lead right there.

Center fielder Chase Spencer (Air Force) made a beautiful throw to nail Fougerousse at the plate and keep the game scoreless. That was the high point of the night for the Honkers.

Mankato scored two runs in the first, one in the third and three in the fourth. Meanwhile, the Honkers didn't get their second hit of the game until the fifth inning. By then, Mankato had already taken a 6-0 lead.

Ben North (Creighton) tripled off the wall in the fifth inning scoring Kimo Fukofuka (San Jose State). North later scored on an RBI groundout.

Mankato truly broke the game open in the top of the seventh. Joe Hauser (Minnesota), Max Williams (Florida State) and Ty Rumsey (Evansville) hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to begin the inning, which pushed the lead to seven runs.

The brightest spot of the night for Rochester came in the eighth inning.

Fukofuka stepped to the plate with Nico Regino (Charleston Southern) aboard and hit one over the wall in left-center field. This marked the first home run of the young season for the Rochester Honkers and provided a bit more momentum heading into the next contest.

