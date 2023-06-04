Honkers Bounce Back, Cruise to 9-4 Victory
June 4, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
After a 14-5 loss last night, the Rochester Honkers (4-2) capped off their five game homestand with a complete performance in a five-run victory vs the La Crosse Loggers (3-4).
Once again, Rochester was buoyed by a strong start from their starter - tonight it was Daniel Zang (2-0) (Dakota County Technical College). The righty went 5+ innings without allowing a run, despite serving up six walks. Zang allowed the lead-off runner to reach in the first four innings but was consistently able to masterfully work himself out of trouble.
Rochester was held scoreless through the first two innings but woke up in short order, scoring at least one run in four of the final six innings. The Honkers were led by lead-off hitter Chase Spencer (Air Force). The center fielder continued to swing a hot stick as he went 3-5 with 3 RBI's.
Spencer's two-RBI triple in the third inning got the offense activated and the home side would not look back the rest of the way. He recorded an RBI single in the 4th inning as well, and Rochester continued to accumulate runs as the beautiful night in Minnesota wore on.
Newcomer Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa) recorded two RBI's in his Honkers debut while Marco Castillo (Georgetown) had three hits.
Two-way player Jakob Guardado (Pasadena City College) recorded the three inning save for the Honkers in his first appearance on the mound, allowing just one base runner in each inning of work. Dylan Tostrup (USC) pitched the sixth inning in relief.
Rochester will return to the road and travel across state lines to La Crosse, WI tomorrow. The scheduled time for first pitch is 6:35 p.m.
