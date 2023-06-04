Rockers Head Back on the Road to Take on Chinooks

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers head back on the road Sunday afternoon to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. at Kapco Park.

The Rockers enter this two-game series with the Chinooks following being swept by Wausau Friday and Saturday at home, but are still 4-2 on the season and are in the top half of the Great Lakes West Division standings. Lakeshore currently sits at 3-3 following a 5-2 victory Saturday over the Madison Mallards at home.

Green Bay has been led by Kyle West (University of Charleston) and JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) at the plate over the past several games, with their batting averages sitting at .387 and .375 respectively. Brady Miguel (Cal State Monterey Bay) is 6-12 at the plate in his first three games, after hitting his first homer of the season Saturday night versus Wausau.

Jake Liberta (Hawaii-Hilo) led the way for the Rockers on the mound in Saturday's contest, as he pitched 2.1 scoreless innings with no walks and one strikeout, while Jacob Faulkner (Princeton) pitched the final three innings of the game and gave up just one run on three hits.

Both Tommy Davis (Oklahoma Wesleyan University) and Luke Moeller (Arizona) also recorded multi-hit games Saturday to round out the Rockers offense despite the loss, and Green Bay still finished with 11 hits against the Woodchucks to constantly put pressure on the Wausau pitching staff.

As for Sunday's pitching matchup, the Rockers will start Chris Naronis (Queens College) for the second time this season, after pitching in the season opener last Monday against Fond du Lac. In that opening day win, Naronis pitched four innings and gave up no earned runs, while also striking out two batters and allowing no walks.

Lakeshore will start Blake Kunz (South Dakota State) Sunday afternoon for the first time this summer. This past spring, Kunz made 11 appearances for the Jackrabbits with eight of them being starts and had a 1-5 record with 45 strikeouts and a 6.31 ERA in 45.2 innings pitched.

Following Sunday's matchup, Green Bay travels back to Lakeshore Monday to round out the two-game series at Kapco Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

