Rox Dominate with 13-1 Win Over Hot Tots

August 9, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Evan Esch on the mound

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (42-23) took victory in game one against the Minot Hot Tots (16-48) with a 13-1 final score, Wednesday, August 9th. The Rox continue the season series with a 5-2 record against Minot. St. Cloud has clinched a playoff spot and are still fighting for a 2nd Half championship.

The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Evan Esch. Esch had another dominant start, working through 6.0 innings, giving up just one run and striking out five batters. In his last two starts, Esch has a 0.64 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 14.0 innings pitched. In 10 appearances this season, Esch has a 3.34 ERA, 34 strikeouts, and a 1.42 WHIP over 32.1 innings pitched.

John Nett reached base four times, scoring three runs for St. Cloud. In 45 games played, Nett leads the Rox in steals (24), ranks 2ndin walks (43), and 3rdin runs scored (35). Noah Greise had two hits, a single and a home run, driving in two runs with a run scored. Greise is the 13thRox batter in 2023 to hit a home run. Michael McNamara had a double and a single, driving in three runs for St. Cloud. McNamara continues to hit well for St. Cloud, with seven extra-base hits and 13 RBI over his last eight games.

Brandon Jaenke pitched a scoreless 2.0 innings out of the bullpen, striking out four batters. Jaenke has 31 strikeouts over 20.1 innings pitched this season, ranking 6thin K/9 with 13.50. Mason Olson made his 11thappearance, striking out two batters in the 9thinning. Olson has 21 strikeouts to just five walks over 11.2 innings this season.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is John Nett!

The Rox return home on Thursday, August 10th for a 6:35 pm first pitch against the Minot Hot Tots to continue a five-game homestand! It will be Star Wars Night at the ballpark! There will be a Chisel Knight Bobblehead Giveaway to the 1st 400 fans, presented by Roto Rooter Plumbing and Cleanup. The Rox kickoff the playoffs on Sunday, August 13th, against the Willmar Stingers. The 2023 Rox playoffs are presented by Minnwest Bank. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

