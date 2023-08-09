Rockers Travel to Fond du Lac for Tilt with Dock Spiders

Fond du Lac, WI. - The Northwoods League regular season is winding down as the second to last series for each team has arrived. The Rockers will travel to Herr-Baker Field in Wednesday night's game, which marks their final trip to Fond du Lac this year. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

In the team's previous matchup on Tuesday night, they lost a close game to the Madison Mallards 8-7. Despite home runs from Mateo Matthews (Wagner) and Jojo Jackson (Georgia State), the Mallards rallied behind a five-run seventh inning to win the ball game. Starting pitcher for the Rockers Ty Thurman (Colorado State-Pueblo) made his first start for the team where he allowed just two earned runs over four innings.

Ahead of the series with Fond du Lac, Green Bay has a 17-15 record in the season's second half. They're currently in third place in the Great Lakes West second-half standings and trail the Mallards for first place by three games. The Rockers are 38-30 overall, which is second behind the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters by half a game.

On the hill for the Rockers in Wednesday night's game is Logan Lee (Middle Georgia State). Lee will be making his second start of the season. His first start was also against the Dock Spiders.

In addition to Matthews and Jackson, Kendal Ewell (Illinois-Chicago) is also swinging the bat well for Green Bay. He's currently on a nine-game hit streak and has two multi-hit games over his last three starts.

After Wednesday night's contest, the Rockers return to Capital Credit Union Park to host the Docks Spiders for the final home game of the regular season.

