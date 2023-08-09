Huge Win for Wisconsin Rapids, Move Within a Game of 1st Place Madison

Wisconsin Rapids, WI- A crucial win for the Rafters as they handle the Mallards 10-5. They were out hit 12-10, but timely hits were the key tonight.

The Rafters got going in the second inning as a single from Kyle Carlson followed by Mrowiec drawing a walk. The catcher, Levi Jensen, grabbed a base hit of his own by pulling one into right field. The bases were loaded and Ty Johnson was up. Ty has had a home run in 3 of his past 5 games and he did not slow down. He read the 1-2 pitch to perfection and crushed a ball into right field for the second Rafters grand slam of the season. They ballooned into a 4-0 lead with one swing of the bat.

Madison would answer in a heartbeat in the bottom of the second as Schroedle walked and Fisher singled into left. This brought up the Purdue product, Keenan Taylor, who drove a 3 run homer into left field to bring Madison within one. As the momentum of the game shifted to Madison, the Rafters took it right back in the top of the 3rd. New Jersey native, Anthony Galason, led off with a double into deep left field to put up James Bornick. Bornick would see the first pitch of his at bat and smoke a ball into right field for his first home run of the season. The Rafters took the life out of the stadium and jumped up to a 3 run lead.

The North Alabama pitcher, Brycen Parrish, would get the start on the mound and gave up 8 hits, 4 runs, but had 5 strikeouts. He had a decent day on the mound and was getting help from his defense throughout the game. The top of the 5th came around and the bats of the Rats did not slow down. Galason was hit by a pitch and with 2 outs, Bornick stepped up once more. He lined a ball into left field to bring home a racing Galason. It was the very next batter in Kyle Carlson that kept the ball rolling. This time, Carlson ripped a hit into deep right field to allow Bornick to score. Carlson would get his 13th RBI of the season and the Rafters lead jumped to 5 for the biggest of the day.

The Mallards would continue to fight back as they tallied a run in the bottom half of the 5th. David Melfi acquired a 1 out double into left field and Davis Hamilton lined a single into left field to bring Melfi home. The Rats did not allow any more runs in that inning and retired the side in 3 straight batters after that. The Rafters would give up a run, but it did not matter because they were an offensive juggernaut today. In the top of the 6th, Levi Jensen would lead off with a walk which brought the grand slam hitter, Ty Johnson. Johnson would continue what has already been a superb day by slicing a ball into the left field line to bring in Jensen to score. Bobo would follow it up with a sac fly into center field to allow Johnson to glide on home. It was a 10-4 Rafter lead after the 6th inning

It was 2 scoreless innings of baseball after 14 combined runs before Madison grabbed a consolation run in the 9th. Tucker doubled into left field to send in David Melfi, but no more runs were brought in after that. The Rafter reliever, Kyle Poissoit, would go 3.2 innings and give up 4 hits with a strikeout.

It was a major game for the Rafters to win as they put themselves now 1 game back of first place Madison. Timely hits and multiple players stepped up when called upon. With 3 games to go, a win tomorrow could pose crucial to a berth into the postseason. Wisconsin Rapids will be right back at the state capital to take on Madison for the second game this series and the final time this season.

