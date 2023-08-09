Late Rally Wasn't Enough as the Rafters Fall in Mequon

August 9, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release









Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on game day

(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters) Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on game day(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI- It was a game where the Rafters did not play their best ball as they fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks 5-4. There were 12 combined hits while each team grabbed 6.

Johnny Anservitz toed the slab for Wisconsin Rapids as he made his 3rd start of the season. Unfortunately, the Chinooks started a lot better than yesterday. They got one the forefront early and never looked back. A leadoff double from Drew Townsend into right field brought up the future Michigan product, Jack Counsell. He lined a ball into center field and Townsend raced around 3rd to give Lakeshore a 1-0 lead. 2 batters later brought up Will Johannes. He belted the full count delivery into deep center field for a 2-run homer. It was a quick 3-0 start for the Chinooks only in the bottom of the 1st.

There were 3 scoreless innings of baseball, but then Wisconsin Rapids cracked the scoreboard in the top of the 5th. With 1 out, Carlson got on base via error from the Lakeshore shortstop. Gifford then grabbed his 1st hit of the day by ripping a ball into left field to put runners at the corners. It was then a wild pitch from the Chinook pitcher, Micheal Carpenter, to allow Carlson to charge home for the first run. Ty Johnson was the next batter who grounded out into short to bring in Gifford to score. Johnson tallied another RBI for his 4th in the past 4 games. The Rafters inched closer to the deficit by now trailing 3-2.

It was then Liam Jones who stepped on the mound in the bottom of the 7th for Wisconsin Rapids. There were 2 outs for the Rafters, but they just couldn't seem to close off the inning. The 9-hole batter, Jacob Nelson, was hit by a pitch which brought in Townsend. He smacked a hit into center field while Nelson came racing home.

Lakeshore tallied another run in the 8th inning by Cootway getting hit by a pitch to lead off. Cootway then got to second from a balk to put himself in scoring position. One swing of the bat was the difference as Carson Hansen hit a line drive into left field to bring home Cootway. Lakeshore got their 3-run lead back and went up 5-2.

The Rafters would not go away without a fight as they had something to show for in the top of the 9th. Orlando Lorduy got the bats going with a single into center field which then Smigelski followed it up with a base hit into left field to put runners at the corners. The Lakeshore pitcher, Lawrence Gallo, struggled to throw a strike as a passed ball went by the catcher to send in Lorduy. The Chinook closer, Nolan Kahle, threw a passed ball of his own to allow another run to score. It was a run ballgame with the tying run on second. Unfortunately, Johnson flew out and that was the end of it.

A tough loss for Wisconsin Rapids as they now sit 2 games back of Madison for first place. They have the biggest series of the season as they will get their chance at the Mallards tomorrow. First pitch is at 6:05 at Warner Park as this series is crucial to the playoff race. The regular season ends on Saturday and the Rafters hope to win all 4 games from now til then. It starts tomorrow.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.