K-Zoo Drops Series Finale with Kokomo
August 9, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kokomo, Ind. - In their season-series finale
HOW IT HAPPENED:
- For a second straight night, Kalamazoo's offense looked stagnant early as high-school senior starter AJ Burkhalter threw three scoreless innings to start off his night.
- Kokomo struck first in the bottom of the first inning. After a pair of singles and a double-steal, the Jackrabbits had two runners in scoring position and one out for Karson Hesser. Hesser reached on a groundball error on Growlers second baseman Evan Rodriguez which scored both Kokomo runners. Hesser later scored on a Phillip Sarota double to left-center.
- Kalamazoo's offense finally found life in the fourth with Will Furniss putting the Growlers on the board with an RBI double to left-center, bringing home Gabe Springer. Furniss would come home after a wild pitch and the Growlers would look for more. Following a Kevin Krill walk, Evan Rodriguez sent a backside double into right however Luke Mitchell was unable to bring either of them in.
- Ian Askin, the Jackrabbits reliever, quieted down the Growlers offense once again throwing three scoreless innings. Handing it off to the offense, Kokomo scored a pair of runs both in the sixth and seventh with the two in the seventh coming off of an errant throw from Gabe Springer at third.
- In what would have to be the biggest comeback of the season, the Growlers brought themselves back within three in the eighth after Will Furniss' second RBI double of the game. Kalamazoo had one last chance in the ninth, with Anthony Stephan scoring Gavin Lewis Jr on an RBI single to center field. Dissapointingly for the Growlers, Will Furniss would strike out on a full count to end the game and give the Jackrabbits the series split.
