Dock Spiders Downed by Chucks 11-4

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders dropped their sixth straight game to the Woodchucks on Tuesday night at Herr-Baker Field. The game was close as both teams traded runs with one another. The Woodchucks scored one run in the top of the second inning, but the Dock Spiders responded as an RBI sacrifice fly from Bradley Comer (Wisconsin-Stevens Point) scored Drew Barragan (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) which tied the game at 1-1. In the bottom of the fourth, the Dock Spiders scored two runs, topped off by an RBI single from Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) which gave the Dock Spiders a 3-2 lead. Drew Barragan launched a solo home run, his third of the season, in the bottom of the fifth inning which gifted the Dock Spiders a 4-2 advantage. The Woodchucks scored two more runs in the top of the seventh, capped off by a walk surrendered to Michael Adair (Dayton) with the bases loaded that scored Carson Richter (Edgewood) which tied the game. In the top of the ninth, the Woodchucks tallied seven runs on seven hits, which put the game away. As they took the 11-4 victory.

Woodchucks' reliever Richie Lacien (Lawrence) earned the win, his second of the season. Dock Spiders reliever Jack Niedringhaus (Xavier) was tagged with his fourth loss of the season. The Dock Spiders fell to 28-40 on the season, 15-18 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will be back at Herr-Baker Field on Wednesday night as they take on the Green Bay Rockers. It's bang for your buck night with Sunny 97-7. Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic beers (for those of legal drinking age) for 2$. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

