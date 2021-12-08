Rox Announce Schedule for 2022 Season

December 8, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox on the mound

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox on the mound(St. Cloud Rox)

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced their complete 68 game schedule for the 2022 season, including the home opener on Friday, June 3 at 7:05 pm against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Joe Faber Field. The home opener will feature post-game fireworks presented by Coborn's.

The Northwoods League will begin its 28th season on Monday, May 30th. The Rox will begin their 11th season with a four-game road trip against the Waterloo Bucks and the La Crosse Loggers between May 30th and June 2nd.

In total, the Rox will play 36 regular-season home games during the 2022 season at the Rock Pile. The schedule looks to include seven Friday Night Fireworks nights and five Sunday Coborn's Kids' Days.

The league, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of the schedule on Monday, July 5th. The 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19th. The annual Major League Dreams Showcase will take place on Tuesday, August 2nd in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The full Rox promotional schedule with special guests and giveaway dates will be released prior to the season.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2022 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.