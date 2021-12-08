Rafters Announce 2022 Northwoods League Schedule

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Northwoods League released its complete schedule for the upcoming 2022 season. 21 Northwoods League teams will play 72 regular season games from the end of May through the middle of August. The Rafters currently reside in the Great Lakes West Division alongside rival teams from Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Madison, Mequon (Lakeshore), and Wausau. Throughout the season, the Rafters will also be playing Kenosha, Kokomo, and Rockford who are all from the Great Lakes East Division.

The Northwoods League All-Star Break will take place from July 18-20 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. The Home Run Challenge will take place on July 18th. The Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place on July 19th. The Major League Dreams Showcase will be held on August 2nd. The MLDS features the top 100 prospects chosen by a panel of Major League scouts. This year, Northwoods League Playoffs will begin on August 14th. Playoff participants will be determined by which team wins the first half of league play (May 30-July 4) and which team wins the second half (July 5-August 13).

The Rafters 2022 schedule includes the following:

- Witter Field's Opening Day will take place on Monday, May 30th at 6:35pm against the Green Bay Rockers

- The final game of the Rafters regular season will be on the road on Saturday, August 13th at 6:35pm against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

- The home game schedule has five games on Sundays, six games on Mondays, three games on Tuesdays, six games on Wednesdays, six games on Thursdays, four games on Fridays, and six games on Saturdays.

- There are two five game homestands during the season that you will not want to miss, the first one taking place June 18th-June 22nd and the second taking place August 5th-August 9th.

- A doubleheader will be played at Witter Field against the Wausau Woodchucks on Thursday June 16th. Game times will be at 11:35am and 6:35pm.

Rafters group outings are on sale now! For more information on ticket options visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit Historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

