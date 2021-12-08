Bismarck Larks Release 2022 Schedule

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks will begin their sixth season on Wednesday, June 1 at 6:35 p.m. with a home game against the Rochester Honkers. All home games will continue to be played at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field.

The Larks will play 36 home games and 32 away games in 2022. They primarily play against Minnesota based teams in the Great Plains division of the Northwoods League.

Sunday games have been pushed back to 5:35 p.m. after feedback from fans to align more with dinner and allow families time to get back from weekend trips. Larks' games on Fridays start at 7:05 p.m. All other games start at 6:35 p.m. Gates open an hour before first pitch for fans to eat, drink and find their seats.

"Getting the schedule is like opening the first Christmas present of the holidays," said John Bollinger, owner and chief experience officer of the Larks. "It's so exciting to start visualizing the summer and start filling up the seats with our Flock Members and groups.

The Larks' season six theme is Celebrate Good Times. They want to bring the community together to have a good time. They are also putting a greater emphasis on making their players a part of their entertainment. They will begin announcing their roster in the coming months.

"The Larks can't wait to make the 2022 season our best yet," said Bollinger. "The fans and community have supported us through some tough times these past two years and now we're so excited to celebrate the good times with them at sold out games this summer."

More information on the Larks entertainment schedule will be released in spring, including the fan-favorite firework shows. Fans with Flock Memberships powered by Scheels will receive their plan dates in the coming weeks.

The Border Cats team from Thunder Bay Ontario will not be able to participate in 2022 due to travel regulations. They will be replaced by the Minnesota Mud Puppies again who will only play road games. Thus, the Larks traditional 36 away games have been reduced to 32.

Today, the best way to guarantee box seats for the 2022 season is to purchase a Larks Family Flock Membership powered by Scheels. Flock members get the best seats to the best games, free food and drinks, gifts, flexibility to swap games of their choice and special access to year-round events. All Family Flock Memberships include at least four games for only $96/seat.

Fans can view the full home schedule and buy tickets at larksbaseball.com.

