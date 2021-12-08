Ben Pokorny the Next Voice of Growlers Baseball

December 8, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Growlers have found their newest play-by-play broadcaster for the summer of 2022. Ben Pokorny will be the voice of the Growlers for the upcoming baseball season. A junior from Arizona State University, Ben currently works as the play-by-play broadcaster for ASU hockey, softball and baseball on Pac-12 Insider.

Originally from Barrington, Illinois, Ben has been a life-long baseball fan and can't wait to get to Kalamazoo. Sharing his excitement for the upcoming season, Ben said he is most excited "to make lifelong connections and friendships and to wake up everyday and get to go to a baseball game." Ben has already gained experience working in summer league baseball. He spent the 2020 season working as a broadcaster for the Quincy Gems, a summer prospect league located in Quincy, Illinois.

"We can't wait for Ben to get started. He has an impressive resume and an incredible passion for baseball. In the conversations we've had already, Ben has a great attitude and is ready to get to work right away," said Growlers Director of Media, Dean Thomas.

You will be able to listen and watch Ben call all Growlers home games on the Northwoods League Baseball Network which streams for free online.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.