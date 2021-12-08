Pit Spitters Release 2022 Schedule

Traverse City, MI - It's official, the Traverse City Pit Spitters will begin defense of their 2021 Northwoods League championship against Battle Creek on Monday, May 30.

The 2022 schedule has the team on the road for the first four games and returning home on June 3 and 4 for the first home series which pits the Spitters against Battle Creek.

The 2022 schedule is highlighted by seven Friday night fireworks games, a day / night double header against the Kenosha Kingfish on Thursday, July 28 and for the first time ever, the Pit Spitters will be taking their brand of fun on the road. The team will be playing a home game against the Kalamazoo Growlers at LMCU Ballpark, just outside of Grand Rapids, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps, on Wednesday June 22.

The final game of the regular season is at home on Saturday, August 13, against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

Several more promotions will be added to the schedule throughout the off-season and a full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

"Our staff has been working hard all offseason to improve the fan experience and ensure that 2022 will be a great summer at Turtle Creek Stadium' said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. 'Our manager, Josh Rebandt, has been working on recruiting another competitive team and our front office staff has been putting plans together for more fun off the field."

Season tickets and mini plans for the 2022 season are currently on sale at www.PitSpitters.com. Tickets can be purchased by calling 231.943.0100. There are several season ticket packages from which to choose including five and 10-game Fox Motors Den patio table plans. Group tickets will go on sale early next year.

"Last season we saw tremendous growth in the demand for our group experiences," said Graham. "Whether it's a church group, youth sports fundraiser or a business gathering of any size, a ballgame is the perfect setting to relax, spend time with friends, family or coworkers and enjoy a baseball game."

Options for groups vary and include private hospitality areas, outdoor suites, fundraisers, and nightly luxury suite rentals. Interested groups are encouraged to plan early as preferred dates will fill up fast.

The 2022 season is divided into two halves, the first half of the season ends on July 5 and the second half will begin on July 6. Winning either half secures a spot in the post-season. The post-season begins on Sunday, August 14, with a best-of-three divisional series. There will then be a one-game divisional championship then the winners of the Great Plains and Great Lakes Divisions will meet for a one-game, winner take all championship

Individual game tickets will go on sale in the Spring and the 2022 Pit Spitters roster will be announced closer to Opening Day.

